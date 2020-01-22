Russian athletes complete 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in top of overall medals standings

The Russian national ice hockey team of young players defeated on Wednesday the squad from the United States with the score of 4-0. The goals in the final match were scored by Russia’s Matvei Michkov (2nd and 15th minutes), Ruslan Gazizov (22nd minute) and Vyacheslav Malov (36th minute).

The final gold, which placed Russia in the top of the medals standings of the 2020 Youth Olympics, was brought on Wednesday in the final match of boys’ ice hockey competition.

LAUSANNE, January 22. /TASS/. The team of Russian athletes finished the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG), hosted by Switzerland this month, in the first place of the overall medals standings.

This was the first ever gold for the young Russian ice hockey team at the Winter Youth Olympic Games as it previously enjoyed the bronze in 2016 and packed the silver in 2012.

In the match for the bronze earlier in the day, the team of Canadian ice hockey players outplayed their opponents from Finland 4-2.

The gold of the Russian ice hockey team on Wednesday returned Russia to the top of the overall medals standings of the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics from yesterday’s 2nd place. Russian athletes finished the tournament with a total number of 29 medals (10 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze).

Most of the medals were brought to the Russian national team by its figure skaters, who skated to win eight medals (two gold, four silver and two bronze).

Hosts Switzerland finished the 2020 Youth Olympics in 2nd place of the overall medals standings with 10 gold, six silver and eight bronze medals, while the national team of athletes from Japan were 3rd with nine gold, seven silver and one bronze medals.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries. The official closing ceremony is scheduled for the night of January 22 at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines were up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they were contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.

The next edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will be hosted by South Korea in 2024.