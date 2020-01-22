European Olympic Committees joins RUSADA’s appeal against WADA decision

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has submitted a notice to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to enter the legal dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the EOC said in a statement issued on its official website.

"The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has filed a request for an intervention and subordinately an amicus curiae brief to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the appeal by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)," the statement reads. "The purpose is to ensure that the interests of the National Olympic Committees of Europe and clean athletes in particular are duly considered. Together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the EOC wants to see a clear and definitive decision on the case so as to have clarity for the future."

On December 9, 2019, WADA’s Executive Committee unilaterally voted to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and impose sanctions on the Russian sports after manipulations with Moscow Laboratory doping samples containing tests taken by athletes in 2012-2015 emerged. According to the sanctions adopted, Russia loses the right to host major sporting events or bid to hold them for four years, while Russian athletes are deprived of opportunity to compete at world championships, Olympics and Paralympics representing Russia. In late December, RUSADA disagreed with WADA’s decision saying that it would be appealed at CAS.

On January 9, WADA referred the case to CAS which is set to have its final say in the legal proceedings, since its decision cannot be appealed. Last week, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Paralympic Committee (RPC) joined the appeal as third parties as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) by submitting relevant notices. They entered the process using their right to do so as organizations directly affected by the WADA decision. Russian athletes and federations also joined the CAS hearing for this reason.