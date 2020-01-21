Russian athletes wrap up Day 12 of 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with two medals

The national team is placed second in the overall medal standings

LAUSANNE, January 21. /TASS/. The team of Russian national athletes finished Day 12 of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland with two medals on Tuesday. Russian cross-country skier Ilya Tregubov won gold in boys’ 10-kilometer classic event. The Russian clocked the distance in 26 minutes 40.5 seconds to pack the gold for his national team. Germany’s Elias Keck took the silver with the result of 27 minutes 25.5 seconds and Will Koch of the United States clinched the bronze with the final time of 27 minutes 29.5 seconds.

The team of Russian snowboarders also got silver on Tuesday in the Team Ski-Snowboard event. The medal was brought by Andrei Gorbachev, Maria Yerofeyeva, Anastasia Privalova and Yevgeny Genin. The gold in this discipline went to hosts Switzerland and the bronze was packed by snowboarders from Germany. Also on Tuesday, the Russian national youth ice hockey team defeated Finland 10-1 in the semifinals and is now set to vie for the gold against the national youth team of the United States. The national team of Russia is currently second in the overall medal standings of the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics with 28 medals (nine gold, 11 silver and eight bronze). Hosts Switzerland (10 gold, six silver and eight bronze) and Japan (six gold, six silver and one bronze) are in the 1st and 3rd places respectively.

