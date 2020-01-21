Russian cross-country skier Tregubov wins gold in 10km classic race at 2020 Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, January 21. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Ilya Tregubov won gold on Tuesday in boys’ 10-kilometer classic event at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The Russian skier clocked the distance in 26 minutes 40.5 seconds to pack the gold for his national team. Germany’s Elias Keck took the silver with the result of 27 minutes 25.5 seconds and Will Koch of the United States won the bronze with the final time of 27 minutes 29.5 seconds.

Tregubov’s gold on Tuesday has returned the Russian national team to the top of the overall medals standings of the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics as the country is currently packing 27 medals (nine gold, 10 silver and eight bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (nine gold, six silver and eight bronze) and Japan (six gold, six silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.