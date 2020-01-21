US tennis player Collins knocks out Russia’s Diatchenko from 2020 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko has failed to clear Round 1 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after losing on Tuesday to Danielle Collins of the United States.

In the match, which lasted little over two hours, the 26-year-old US player, seeded 26 at the tournament, defeated her 29-year-old Russian opponent 6-1; 3-6; 6-4.

Collins is now set to play in the next round against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, who defeated in Round 1 Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei in straight sets 6-1; 6-3.

The 2020 Australian Open tournament is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the defending 2020 Australian Open champions in men and women’s singles respectively.