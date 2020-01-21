Russian Luge Federation notifies CAS of its participation in WADA-RUSADA dispute

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Luge Federation (RLF) has sent an official notification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on its intention to take part in court hearings between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), RLF President Natalia Gart told TASS on Tuesday.
"We sent all documents yesterday expressing our intention to take part in this case," Gart said in an interview with TASS. "We want to do everything possible to see our athletes participating at international tournaments under the flag of our beloved country."
On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
- Russian Curling Federation to participate in CAS hearings on WADA - RUSADA dispute
- Russian Ice Hockey Federation to participate in CAS hearings on WADA-RUSADA dispute
- Russian tennis won’t join RUSADA-WADA case at CAS — tennis chief
- Russian athletes join RUSADA’s CAS appeal against WADA decision
- IIHF to join WADA vs. RUSADA case as third party - ice hockey chief
The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.
The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body has turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.