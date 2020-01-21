Russian Luge Federation notifies CAS of its participation in WADA-RUSADA dispute

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Luge Federation (RLF) has sent an official notification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on its intention to take part in court hearings between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), RLF President Natalia Gart told TASS on Tuesday.

"We sent all documents yesterday expressing our intention to take part in this case," Gart said in an interview with TASS. "We want to do everything possible to see our athletes participating at international tournaments under the flag of our beloved country."

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.