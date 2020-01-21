Russia’s Kuznetsova makes it into Australian Open 2nd round

TASS, January 21. Russian tennis player, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has beaten Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar.

The Russian, 34, had to dig deep for her 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory in just under two hours. Vondrousova is No. 15 seed of the tournament, while Kuznetsova did not make the seeding cut. Kuznetsova’s next opponent is Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

The Russian is ranked 53rd in the world in the WTA rankings and has won 18 WTA titles in her career. Kuznetsova won two Grand Slam tournaments - the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open. Her best Australian Open performance to date is quarterfinals (2005, 2009, 2013).

Vondrousova is ranked 16th, she has won one WTA title and reached the final of the French Open last year.

The Australian Open is taking place in Melbourne from 20 January to 2 February and offers a prize pot of $49.1 million. Japan’s Naomi Osaka is the defending champion.