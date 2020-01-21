Daniil Medvedev through to Australian Open 2nd round

The Russian, 23, prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. The athletes squared off for the second time, Medvedev claimed his second victory. Tiafoe is ranked 50th in the world in the ATP rankings .

Medvedev is No. 4 seed and is awaiting his second round opponent who will be determined in the first round match between German Dominik Koepfer (world No. 89) and Spaniard Pedro Martinez (No. 168) which is scheduled later on Tuesday. Medvedev already faced Koepfer at last year’s US Open in the fourth round and defeated him en route to his maiden Grand Slam final.

The Russian has won seven ATP titles, including two prestigious Masters trophies. His best Grand Slam performance is the 2019 US Open final. Last year, he also notched his best Australian Open result — the fourth round. Medvedev is currently ranked fourth in the world.

The Australian Open offers a prize pot of $49.1 million and is taking place in Melbourne from January 20 to February 2. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.