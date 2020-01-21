Russian Ice Hockey Federation to participate in CAS hearings on WADA-RUSADA dispute

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) has decided to participate as a third party at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearings on a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the RHF press service announced in a statement to TASS on Tuesday.
"Being a part of the international ice hockey family, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation plans on defending the interests of Russia and the international ice hockey in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne as a third party in the dispute between WADA and RUSADA," the statement reads.
Vladislav Tretiak, a member of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), announced earlier in the month that the IIHF also experessed its intention to take part in the WADA-RUSADA dispute as a third party in the Swiss-based court.
On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for four years.
The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body has turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.