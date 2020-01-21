Russia's Rublev powers into 2nd round of Australian Open

TASS, January 21. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has beaten Australia’s Christopher O'Connell in their first round match at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament in the tennis calendar.

Rublev, 22, needed two hours and 17 minutes to close out the match, 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). The players faced each other for the first time. The Russian is seed No. 17 and is set to face Japanese Yuichi Sugita for the right to progress into the third round.

The Russian got off to a flying start of the season, winning two titles in the first two weeks equaling the result of Slovak Dominik Hrbaty in 2004. Rublev’s performance today means that he is still undefeated in 2020, with his winning streak extended to nine matches in a row. The Russian has won four ATP titles and is currently enjoying his career-high ranking of No. 16. His best Grand Slam performance to date is reaching the 2017 US Open quarterfinal.

The Australian Open offers a prize pot of $49.1 million and is taking place in Melbourne from January 20 to February 2. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.