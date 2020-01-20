Russian tennis won’t join RUSADA-WADA case at CAS — tennis chief

On December 9, 2019, WADA’s Executive Committee unilaterally voted to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and impose sanctions on the Russian sports after manipulations with Moscow Laboratory doping samples containing tests taken by athletes in 2012-2015 emerged. According to the sanctions adopted, Russia loses the right to host major sporting events or bid to hold them for four years, while Russian athletes are deprived of opportunity to compete at world championships, Olympics and Paralympics representing Russia.

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) does not see any point in entering the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) appeal against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to impose sanctions on the Russian sports filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a third party, RTF president Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

"No Russian tennis player tarnished their reputation, therefore, there’s no point," Tarpishchev said. "After WADA’s announcement, the ITF [International Tennis Federation — TASS] was one of the first to state that Russian players are clear of suspicion. The McLaren report did not mention anyone, while neither WADA nor the ITF have any complaints about Russia," he added.

In late December, RUSADA disagreed with WADA’s decision saying that it would be appealed at CAS. On January 9, WADA referred the case to CAS which is set to have its final say in the legal proceedings and whose decision cannot be appealed. Last week, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Paralympic Committee (RPC) joined the appeal as third parties as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) by submitting relevant notices. They entered the process using their right to do so as organizations directly affected by the WADA decision. Certain Russian athletes also joined in the CAS hearing for this reason.