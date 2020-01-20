‘Motivated’ for victory: Dakar winner Karginov says last year’s exclusion served as boost

MOSCOW, Janaury 20. /TASS/. Having been disqualified during last year’s Dakar Rally raid has served to motivate Russia’s Kamaz Master team driver Andrey Karginov to win in 2020, the driver told TASS.
On Friday last week, Karginov’s crew won the truck category raid. During the last year’s raid in Peru, Karginov, who won the third and fourth stages, taking third place, was disqualified for hitting a spectator during the fifth stage and failing to provide him with medical assistance.
"Undoubtedly, that situation motivated me. Last year, I failed to cut the mustard, one could say I let down the crew, the team and the fans. So this year, I set out to rehabilitate myself, which, probably, gave me extra power. This thing kicks in unconsciously, and sometimes it just strengthens your desire to win," he elaborated.
Karginov, 43, won Dakar for the second time. He clinched his first victory in 2014, when the raid took place in South America. His crew also includes Andrey Mokeyev and Igor Leonov. Since the late 1990s, the Kamaz Master team dominated the truck category, winning a record number of 17 raids.