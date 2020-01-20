‘Motivated’ for victory: Dakar winner Karginov says last year’s exclusion served as boost

MOSCOW, Janaury 20. /TASS/. Having been disqualified during last year’s Dakar Rally raid has served to motivate Russia’s Kamaz Master team driver Andrey Karginov to win in 2020, the driver told TASS.

On Friday last week, Karginov’s crew won the truck category raid. During the last year’s raid in Peru, Karginov, who won the third and fourth stages, taking third place, was disqualified for hitting a spectator during the fifth stage and failing to provide him with medical assistance.