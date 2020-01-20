Russia grabs team relay luge gold at Winter Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE /Switzerland/, January 20. /TASS/. Russian lugers have won the team relay event at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics held in Swiss Lausanne.

The Russian team featuring Diana Loginova, Pavel Repilov and a doubles luge team of Mikhail Karnaukhov and Yuri Chirva finished first with two minutes and 54.072 seconds on the clock. Germany came second (+0.550), while Latvia claimed bronze medals (+0.882).

Russia has taken the lead in the overall medal table with 26 medals (8 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze). Host Switzerland follows closely in the second place (8-5-4), while Sweden closes out the top three (5-2-6).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics’ closing ceremony will take place on January 22.