Russia’s Rublev goes into Australian Open in great form — tennis chief

On Saturday, Rublev claimed second ATP title in a row in 2020, lifting the trophy at the inaugural Adelaide International tournament in Australia. The Russian’s steady progress propelled him to No. 16 in the ATP rankings , his career high. Moreover, the Russian remains undefeated in 2020, winning all eight matches he played in the new season.

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has done a fantastic job in the off-season and is in great form on the eve of his first match at the Australian Open, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS.

"Rublev did a great prepping job in the off-season, he is on a roll now. He is playing better than last season, this is 100%," Tarpishchev noted. "The coaches’ work is worth mentioning. Rublev started to vary his shots, gained physical strength. It is vital for him to go through first rounds in Australia, to enter the tournament."

Rublev is set to face Australia’s Christopher O'Connell (ranked 115th) on January 21. The Russian has never overcome the third round barrier at the Australian Open.

Rublev, 22, has won four ATP titles, collecting the third one two weeks ago in Doha and the fourth one in Adelaide on Saturday. His best Grand Slam performance to date is reaching the 2017 US Open quarterfinal.