Williams defeats Russian tennis player Potapova in opening round of 2020 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has failed to clear Round 1 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after losing on Monday to Serena Williams of the United States.

In the match, which lasted less than an hour, the famous US player, seed-3 at the tournament, breezed past her Russian opponent with straight sets win of 6-0; 6-3.

Williams is now set to play in the next round against the winner of the Round 1 encounter between wildcard Na-Lae Han of South Korea and Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek.

The 2020 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the defending 2020 Australian Open champions in men and women’s singles respectively.