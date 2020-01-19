IIHF to join WADA vs. RUSADA case as third party - ice hockey chief

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will participate as a third party in the hearings between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a member of the IIHF council and President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretiak told TASS.

"On Friday, all members of the council unanimously backed this proposal," Tretiak said. "Russia has a major role in world hockey: we host the World Cup and we plan to hold women’s World Cup in Ufa (in 2021 - TASS) and the IIHF wants Russia to be represented at world championships as it should. If there is any discrimination, it turns out that the Russian team won’t be represented in the tournament for four years. Therefore we express gratitude to the international federation and I wrote all its members that I thank them for their support."

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.