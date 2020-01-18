Russian athletes wrap up Day 9 of 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with one silver medal

LAUSANNE, January 18. /TASS/. The team of Russian national athletes won one medal on Day 8 of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland on Saturday.

Luger Pavel Repilov won a silver medal in the men’s single competitions. Repilov is a younger brother of Europe and world champion Roman Repilov.

Siri Wigger’s gold in the women’s cross-country cross-free pushed Switzerland into the top position in the overall medal standings.

Russian athletes have won 20 medals so far (five gold, nine silver and six bronze) after Day 9. Switzerland tops the overall standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with six gold, five silver and four bronze medals, followed by Japan (four gold, four silver, four bronze medals).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.