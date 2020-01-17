Russian football coach Cherchesov says extending contract with RFU is ‘a mere formality’

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS, Andrei Mikhailov/. Extending a contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU) for the post of the Russian national football team’s head coach before the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a mere formality, Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov told TASS on Friday.

"After the Russian national team qualified for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, my contract has been automatically extended until the summer of 2022," Cherchesov, 56, said in an interview with TASS.

"The only peculiarity is that the upcoming [2022 FIFA] World Cup will be organized this time in December, therefore it will be required to extend my contract for another six months," he continued. "But this is a mere formality."

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

"The whole coaching staff of our team is currently focused on our priority task, which is a qualitative preparation for the European championship and Russia’s successful performance at this major and extremely important competition," Cherchesov added.

Cherchesov took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the round of Last 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, which eventually reached the final match of that world championship in Russia.

Last year Russia played 10 international fixtures and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup - in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international matches in November 2019, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.