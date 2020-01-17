Russian Rublev battles through to second ATP final in row

Rublev (No. 3 seed) fended off fierce opposition and prevailed 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (7-9), 6-4 in three hours and two minutes. Auger-Aliassime is No. 2 seed of the tournament. The Russian is now set to face South Africa’s Lloyd Harris who defeated US Tommy Paul in their semifinal match, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

TASS, January 17. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has had to dig deep in his semifinal match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to snatch victory and qualify for the title match at the inaugural Adelaide International tournament in Australia, offering $610,000 in prize money.

Rublev, 22, has reached his second final in a row and is undefeated in 2020, winning all seven matches he played in the new season. On January 11, he lifted the title in Doha after beating French Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). "I didn’t expect that I was going to do two finals," the ATP press service quoted Rublev as saying. "I didn’t expect that I was going to start the season that well, so we will see what is going to happen next. The most important thing is to keep going, to keep working and to keep improving."

Rublev is ranked 18th in the world and has won three ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance to date is reaching the 2017 US Open quarterfinal.

The ATP Adelaide International is held for the first time this year. The tournament replaced a similar event in Sydney that was played continuously since 1885. The Adelaide International will complete on January 18.