Russian athletes wrap up Day 8 of 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with two bronze medals

Russian athletes top the overall standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with 19 medals

LAUSANNE, January 17. /TASS/. The team of Russian national athletes has maintained the top position in the overall medal standings after Day 8 of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland winning two bronze medals on Friday in Luge competitions. Russia’s Diana Loginova raced to win the bronze in Luge Girls’ Singles event clocking the distance with an aggregate result of 1 minute 49.966 seconds. The gold and silver went to German lugers Merle Frabel and Jessica Degenhardt respectively.

The crew of Russia’s Mikhail Karnaukhov and Yury Chirva won another bronze on Friday in Luge Boys’ Doubles event with an aggregate result of 1 minute 50.325 seconds. Germany’s Moritz Jager and Valentin Steudte won the gold and Latvia’s Kaspars Rinks and Ardis Liepins took the silver. Russian athletes top the overall standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with 19 medals (five gold, eight silver and six bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (five gold, five silver and three bronze) and Japan (four gold, two silver and one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.