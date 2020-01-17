Russian Paralympic Committee notifies CAS of its participation in WADA-RUSADA dispute

The RPC announced in late December of its intention to take part in the court hearings at the Swiss-based court as a third party in the dispute between RUSADA and the world’s governing anti-doping body. The RPC also stated at that time that it selected Swiss-based law firm Bonnard Lawson Geneva to represent its interests in CAS.

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has sent an official notification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on its intention to take part in court hearings between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), RPC President Vladimir Lukin told TASS on Friday.

"We have sent a notification to CAS yesterday," Lukin said.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body will now have to submit this case with the Swiss-based court.