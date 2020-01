Russian Paralympic Committee to act as third party in CAS hearing of WADA sanctions

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has sent an official notification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on its intention to take part in court hearings between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), RPC President Vladimir Lukin told TASS on Friday.

"We have sent a notification to CAS yesterday," Lukin said.