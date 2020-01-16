Russia’s top football league RPL reelects President Pryadkin for another 5-year term

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Sergey Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL), has been reelected ahead of schedule for another five-year term in charge of the country’s top football clubs’ league, RPL spokesman Sergey Alekseyev said on Thursday.

A decision to reelect Pryadkin, 58, for another term was made following a vote during the RPL General Meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

"Pryadkin has been reelected for another five-year term," Alekseyev told journalists.

RPL President Pryadkin confirmed to journalists after the General Meeting that the Russian football clubs voted to reelect him for another term.

"It is true that at the end of the meeting the clubs came up with an initiative to reelect me for another presidential term and then passed a unanimous decision in my favor," he said.

Pryadkin has been working for the RPL (which was called the Russian Football Premier League or RFPL before 2018) since 2001. He has been serving as the president of the top football league of Russia since 2007 and his previous reelection took place on April 21, 2015.