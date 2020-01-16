Russian Andrey Rublev battles through to Adelaide SFs

TASS, January 16. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has beaten British Daniel Evans in their quarterfinal match at the inaugural Adelaide International tournament in Australia, offering $610,000 in prize money.

The Russian, No. 3 seed, prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after two hours and three minutes of play. Rublev is set to clash with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 2 seed) for the right to contest the title. The semifinals will take place on January 17.

Rublev, 22, has won three ATP titles, collecting the third won just last week in Doha. His best Grand Slam performance to date is reaching the 2017 US Open quarterfinal.

The ATP Adelaide International is held for the first time this year. The tournament replaced a similar event in Sydney that was played continuously since 1885. The Adelaide International will complete on January 18.