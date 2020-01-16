Russia’s Medvedev to begin 2020 Australian Open facing Frances Tiafoe of US in 1st Round

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev will begin this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, with a first-round encounter against Frances Tiafoe of the United States.
Medvedev is seeded 4th at the tournament, while his opening-round opponent Tiafoe is ranked 49th in the Rating List of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).
It will be the 4th appearance of the 23-year-old Russian tennis player at the Australian Open tournaments. He failed to clear the 1st round in 2017, reached the 2nd round the following year and was stopped in Round 4 last year.
Medvedev enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he won two tournaments of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.
The Russian player hit international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
Following the 2020 Australian Open Draw Procedure on Thursday, another Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev (seed 17) was paired in the opening round with Australia’s wildcard Christopher O’Connell (ATP’s current rank 116).
Russia’s Karen Khachanov, seed 16 at the prestigious tennis tournament in Melbourne, will face off the winner of the qualifiers in the opening round.
The 2020 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the defending 2020 Australian Open champions in men and women’s singles respectively.