Russia’s Medvedev to begin 2020 Australian Open facing Frances Tiafoe of US in 1st Round

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev will begin this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, with a first-round encounter against Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Medvedev is seeded 4th at the tournament, while his opening-round opponent Tiafoe is ranked 49th in the Rating List of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

It will be the 4th appearance of the 23-year-old Russian tennis player at the Australian Open tournaments. He failed to clear the 1st round in 2017, reached the 2nd round the following year and was stopped in Round 4 last year.