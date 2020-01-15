UEFA experts to visit St. Petersburg on Feb. 3 to assess 2020 Euro Cup preparations

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. A delegation from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) of about 25 people will pay a final inspection visit to Russia’s St. Petersburg on February 3 to assess preparations of the city to host matches of the 2020 Euro Cup, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The date for the [UEFA delegation] visit has been scheduled for February 3," Sorokin told TASS. "We are expecting about 25 experts representing various spheres and among them will be Andreas Schar [UEFA’s chief of venue operations], who is our vis-·-vis."

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30, 2019 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Sorokin also said that he expected the third and final stage of ticket sales for the matches in St. Petersburg to start in May.

"The Russian Football Union is currently completing the sales of its tickets and we are waiting for the third stage, when the remainder of tickets go on sale," he said. "I believe that the third window of ticket sales will be opened in May."

The first ticket sales window for matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg was opened on June 12, 2019. The second ticket sales stage started on December 4, 2019 and was opened only for applications submitted by foreign football fans, whose teams qualified for the European championship.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.