Russia’s WBA Champ Besputin says never consumed banned performance enhancing drugs

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin, whose doping sample was reported earlier in the day to test positive for a banned substance, told TASS on Wednesday he never consumed prohibited performance enhancing drugs.

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin and it later tested positive for a banned substance, Ligandrol.

"Lawyers are currently working on this issue," Besputin said in an interview with TASS. "We are confident in ourselves and I have never consumed nothing from the list of the banned substances."

"I am puzzled myself where did it all come from and I am shocked," he said. "But my conscience is clean."

A spokesman for the Russian boxer’s team told TASS that the banned substance could have entered the body of Besputin with food.

"It is possible that something could have ended up in his body with food," the spokesman said. "We have requested all documents regarding the doping samples and will be investigating the matter."

Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS earlier in the day that the federation launched its own probe into reports of Besputin’s positive doping test results.

Reached by a TASS correspondent with a request to comment on the situation, Butaev said his opponent Besputin was had been declining at first to undergo a doping test, but then agreed.

"We have been long insisting on doping tests, but the opponent’s team was refusing," Butaev, who holds a record of 12 wins, including nine by KOs, and one defeat, told TASS.

"Eventually, I paid personally for the doping tests of both of us," the 26-year-old boxer said. "I am not surprised now that the doping sample [of Besputin] tested positive."

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he held all of his previous bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian Champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.