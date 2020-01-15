Parallel Slalom stage of FIS Snowboard World Cup in Moscow rescheduled

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Parallel Slalom stage of the 2019/2020 FIS Snowboard World Cup in the Russian capital of Moscow has been rescheduled from February 1 to March 6, the Russian Snowboarding Federation (RSF) announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"The date of the Parallel Slalom stage in Moscow has been moved to March 6," the RSF press service stated.

The 2019/2020 FIS (the International Ski Federation) is the 26th edition of the World Cup series and it started on August 24, 2019 in New Zealand’s Cardrona and is scheduled to finish on March 21, 2020 in the Czech town of Spindleruv Mlyn.

Competitions of the Snowboard World Cup series include Snowboard Cross, Halfpipe, Slopestyle, Parallel Slalom, Giant Parallel Slalom and Big Air.