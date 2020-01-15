Russian boxer Besputin opts for opening Sample B of his doping test

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s WBA Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin has decided to open Sample B of his doping test after his Sample A tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, the World Boxing Association announced to TASS on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin and it later tested positive for a banned substance, Ligandrol.

"The boxer made a decision to open Sample B of his doping test," a spokesman for the WBA stated.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he held all of his previous bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian Champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.