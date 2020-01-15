Russian Boxing Federation launches probe into reports on Besputin’s positive doping test

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin and it later tested positive for a banned substance, Ligandrol.

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev on a unanimous decision of judges.

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has launched its own investigation into the reported positive doping test of Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin, RBF Secretary General Umar Kremlev told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have already launched a probe and will be investigating the whole matter," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS. "We have already requested documents to find out what exactly he had been consuming."

"We will be supporting him, but the whole matter must be cleared out as we stand for clean sport. We must establish justice and find out what really happened," he continued.

The RBF president added that there was a chance that Sample B of Besputin’s doping test would be opened as well.

"I believe it will be necessary [to open Sample B]," Kremlev commented. "But we need to wait for all documents to come and only then it will be clear whether we need to open Sample B."

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he had held all his bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.