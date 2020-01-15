Russian WBA Welterweight Champ Besputin’s doping sample tests positive for banned drug

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev on a unanimous decision of judges.

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A doping test of Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin has tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, according to test results obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

Up to 90 Russian track and field athletes currently banned over anti-doping violations

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin and it later tested positive for a banned substance, Ligandrol.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he had held all his bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games as he competed in the under-69kg weight category.