Russia stays in top of medal standings after Day 5 of 2020 Winter Youth Olympics

Russian athletes top the overall standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with 14 medals (five gold, seven silver and two bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (five gold, five silver and three bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver and one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

LAUSANNE, January 14. /TASS/. The team of Russian national athletes have maintained the top position in the medal standings after Day 5 of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland winning three medals in biathlon disciplines on Tuesday.

Russian biathletes Alyona Mokhova and Anastasiya Zenova clinched gold and silver respectively in the girls’ sprint event on Tuesday. Mokhova clocked the six-kilometer distance in 18 minutes 55.5 seconds with a single miss on the firing range to pack the gold for the Russian national team.

Her teammate Zenova also had one miss at the shooting range and raced to win the silver with the final result of 18 minutes 57.4 seconds. Austria’s Anna Andexer won the bronze with the time of 19 minutes 1.6 seconds (one miss at the shooting range).

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Denis Irodov got silver in men’s biathlon sprint event. The Russian biathlete completed the distance with the result of 19 minutes 36.4 seconds (one miss at the shooting range), and was on the finish line 12.6 seconds behind Poland’s Marcin Zawol, who won the gold. Norwegian biathlete Vegard Thon took the bronze with the result of 19 minutes 42.3 seconds (one miss at the shooting range).

The team of Russia also defeated on Tuesday 5-2 the squad from Poland in the group stage of the curling mixed team event. The Russian curlers won four out of five group stage matches in the mixed team competitions and, having finished second in their Group A, they have secured a place in the quarterfinals stage, where they will face hosts Switzerland.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 involving almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month as contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.