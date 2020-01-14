Russia’s Irodov wins silver in men’s biathlete sprint at 2020 Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Denis Irodov won silver on Tuesday in men’s biathlon sprint event at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The Russian biathlete completed the distance with the result of 19 minutes 36.4 seconds (one miss at the shooting range), and was on the finish line 12.6 seconds behind Poland’s Marcin Zawol, who won the gold. Norwegian biathlete Vegard Thon took the bronze with the result of 19 minutes 42.3 seconds (one miss at the shooting range).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with 14 medals (five gold, seven silver and two bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (five gold, five silver and three bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.