Russian Anti-Doping Agency received 104 applications for TUE permits in 2019

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received over the past year 104 applications from national athletes requesting TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) permissions, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have received 104 applications for TUE permissions in the period between January and December including," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS.

"Last month, RUSADA received nine applications and four of them are currently under consideration," she added.

According to a report on RUSADA’s work in 2017-2018, delivered by Director General Yury Ganus in March 2019 at the annual session of the iNADO (Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations) in Lausanne, the agency received 98 applications for the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) permits in 2017 and 101 TUE applications in 2018.