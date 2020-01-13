Hainan launches first tropical alpine rafting route

SANYA, January 13. /TASS/. Millions of tourists visit the Chinese province of Hainan every year searching for a mild climate, clean water and beach holidays. Since January 12, according to the local news outlet www.hinews.cn, the package of entertainment services offered now includes another attraction — the first mountain rafting in Hainan's rainforest.

The project was launched on the territory of the cultural tourism zone of Baihualin Rainforest. The first visitors have already seen an extreme descent through a special gutter made of tempered glass, which is mounted on stilts and stretches to the foot of the mountain, twisting in different directions. The total length of the track, carried out on inflatable boats, amounts to 2,020 meters. The maximum height difference along the route reaches 333 m. The designers also equipped the construction with a music and light dinosaur-themed show.

The descent, the news outlet writes, allows not only to get the thrill of rafting, but also to enjoy the provincial rainforest, see it from a different angle. At the same time, the creators did not forget about the comfort and safety of tourists, designing the gutter in such a way that the spray from the boat rushing downhill did not fall on those sitting in it.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.