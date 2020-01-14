Sharapova’s exhibition match in Australia stopped due to smoke

TASS, January 14. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova’s match at the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament against German Laura Siegemund has had to be called off in the second set because of heavy smoke that engulfed Melbourne on Tuesday, Herald Sun reports.

The match was stopped with Sharapova trailing 6-7 (4-7), 5-5 after two hours and 38 minutes of play. The Kooyong Classic is traditionally played as a warm-up tournament on the eve of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam in the tennis calendar.

"I started feeling a cough coming toward the end of the second set but I've been sick for a few weeks so I thought that had something to do with it," the Russian said. "But then I heard Laura speak to the umpire and she said she was struggling with it as well."