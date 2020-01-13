Team Russia takes lead in Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympics medal count on fourth day

LAUSANNE /Switzerland/, January 13. /TASS/. Russian athletes won five medals on Day Four of the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympics, promoting the national team to the top spot of the event’s medal count.

Russian figure skaters Irina Khavronina and Dario Cirisano won gold in the pairs skating competition, while their compatriots Sofya Tyutyunina and Alexander Shustitskiy took the silver.

Ksenia Sinitsyna and Anna Frolova finished second and third, respectively, in ladies’ singles figure skating competition.

Besides, Russian speed skater Pavel Taran took the silver in men's 1500m final.

In the group stage of the curling competition among mixed teams, Russia defeated Estonia 8:4 on Monday. After four games, three of them victorious, Russia holds the second place in the group.

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (four gold, three silver and three bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.