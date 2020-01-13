Russian figure skaters win silver, bronze in ladies’ singles at 2020 Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, January 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Ksenia Sinitsyna won silver on Monday in ladies singles competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater took the silver with an aggregate score of 200.03 points following her short and free skating programs.

The gold medal went to South Korea’s You Young (214 points in total) and the bronze was packed by another Russian figure skater, Anna Frolova, (187.72 points).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such disciplines as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.