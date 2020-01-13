Hainan gets first professional e-sports team in China

HAIKOU, January 13. /TASS/. The first provincial-level e-sports team in China was created in southern Hainan. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, it included 16 people aged 18 to 21 years old.

The team was set up by the Hainan Institute of Physical Education in conjunction with the Hainan Island Esports Association. According to the newspaper, the main goal of the initiative is to accelerate the professionalization and popularization of e-sports, promote the development of new talents, as well as increase the status of the Hainan Institute of Physical Culture as a specialized institution in the cyber industry.

“There are more than 400,000 e-sports fans on the Hainan Island,” said Li Qinsui, president of the Hainan Esports Association. According to the official the creation of a professional team on provincial level will give players a “sense of community” and will advance the province to a new stage in the athletes' training.

The president of the association noted that the team included winners of tournaments on local, provincial and national levels.

Cyber sports on Hainan

Last June, the Hainan Provincial Administration announced a new policy promoting e-sports. According to plan, a total of about 1 billion yuan (more than $ 144.5 million) will be allocated to its implementation, as well as measures to draw capital, efficient distribution of labor resources, mitigating taxation and migration legislation, organizing contests in a virtual network, information.

In August, Sanya authorities announced their intention to create an international center for lovers of computer sports, investments are expected to amount to 4.78 billion yuan ($ 690.75 million). It is assumed that this sports area of ​​742,500 square meters will attract the attention of young people and provide good profit not only to project's participants, but also to a number of city industries, focused on a wide consumer market. The development plan of this area also provides for the expansion of tourism and recreation for cyber sports professionals.

According to China's Tencent Corporation, the number of cyber sports enthusiasts in China is about 350 million people.