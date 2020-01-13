{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian speed skater Taran takes silver of 2020 Youth Olympics in men’s 1,500m relay

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with nine medals followed by hosts Switzerland and Japan
2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony Chloe Knott/OIS, IOC via AP
2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
© Chloe Knott/OIS, IOC via AP

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian speed skater Pavel Taran won silver on Monday in men’s 1,500-meter competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old Russian speed skater clocked the distance in 1 minute 53.74 seconds, having lost 1.5 seconds to Japan’s Motonaga Arito, who won the gold. The bronze went to Jonathan Tobon of the United States (1 minute 55.67 seconds).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with nine medals (four gold, four silver and one bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (four gold, three silver and three bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

Russian delegation takes part in opening ceremony of Youth Olympics under national flag

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month as contested in such disciplines as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games — since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.

