Russian speed skater Taran takes silver of 2020 Youth Olympics in men’s 1,500m relay

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian speed skater Pavel Taran won silver on Monday in men’s 1,500-meter competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old Russian speed skater clocked the distance in 1 minute 53.74 seconds, having lost 1.5 seconds to Japan’s Motonaga Arito, who won the gold. The bronze went to Jonathan Tobon of the United States (1 minute 55.67 seconds).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries.

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with nine medals (four gold, four silver and one bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (four gold, three silver and three bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.