Russia’s duo of Khavronina-Chirizano wins gold in Ice Dance at 2020 Winter Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, January 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Irina Khavronina and Dario Chirizano won gold on Monday in the Ice Dance Competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Switzerland.

The Russian duo of Khavronina-Chirizano won the gold medals scoring 164.63 points on the aggregate. The silver went to another Russian pair of Sofia Tyutyunina and Alexander Shustitsky (159.15 points) and the bronze was packed by the US pair of Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen (152.43 points).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games are hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and are attended by athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing over 70 countries.

Russian athletes currently top the overall medals standings of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics with nine medals (four gold, four silver and one bronze). Russia is followed by hosts Switzerland (four gold, two silver and two bronze) and Japan (three gold, one silver, one bronze) in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines are up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they are contested in such disciplines as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.