Russian women’s volleyball team in Group B for 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s volleyball team has been placed in Group B along with five more national squads for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan, the press service of the Russian team announced on Monday.

Besides the Russian squad, Group B includes national volleyball teams from the United States, China, Argentina, Italy and Turkey. Group A lists teams from Japan, Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, South Korea and the Dominican Republic.

Twelve national women’s teams have cleared the qualifiers for the final round of the 2020 Summer Olympics and were divided into Groups A and B with six teams in each. Top four teams from each group will advance to the knock-out stage.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo’s Japan between July 24 and August 9 and the prestigious tournament offers 339 sets of medals, which will be contested in 33 sports (50 disciplines). The women’s volleyball competition of the Olympic Games this summer is scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 9.