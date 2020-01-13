Beating Iceland at European Handball Championship to be tough for Russia — sports official

The national handball teams of Russia and Iceland are set to meet on Monday at the Malmo Arena in Sweden at 6:15 p.m. local time

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian national team will have a tough time facing off Iceland on Monday night during their preliminary round encounter of the 2020 European Men’s Handball Championship, Sergei Prigolovkin, a member of the Russian Handball Federation (RHF) Executive Committee, told TASS. The national handball teams of Russia and Iceland, which are placed in Group E together with Denmark and Hungary, are set to meet on Monday at the Malmo Arena in Sweden at 6:15 p.m. local time (20:15 Moscow time). "If we are talking about the [2020] Olympic perspectives, we must do our utmost winning our matches today and tomorrow," Prigolovkin said in an interview with TASS. "However, if we lose tonight there will be still a chance of qualifying for the next [main] round."

The 2020 European Men’s Handball Championship is co-hosted by Austria, Norway and Sweden between January 9 and 26, and, for the first time in the history of the tournament, the list of participants includes 24 national teams. For the preliminary round, the participating squads were divided into six groups of four teams each. Two top teams from each group will advance to the main round, where they will be divided into two groups of six squads each. Top two teams from each group of the main round will advance to the semifinals round. "The current situation in our Group shows that if Denmark defeats Hungary tonight — and it is highly likely — our team will still have a chance of advancing further, even if it loses tonight to Iceland," the RHF official continued. "If we beat the Danes in the last match, we will advance to the main round." Denmark is playing against Hungary also at the Malmo Arena in Sweden on Monday night, but their duel is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. local time (22:30 Moscow time).