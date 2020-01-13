Three Russian male tennis players achieve top 20 ranking for first time in 15 years

TASS, January 13. Three Russian male athletes are now simultaneously ranked inside the top 20 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles ranking, the updated list was published on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov, who represented Russia at the inaugural ATP Cup reaching the semifinal stage, earned enough ranking points to improve their positions in the ranking by one spot. Medvedev has returned to his career-best ranking of No. 4 that he already held last year between September 9 and November 18 following a stellar summer season. Due to his successful performance in last week’s event, Medvedev, 23, has secured his number four seeding at the upcoming Australian Open which means that he will not face Spain’s Rafael Nadal (world No. 1), Serbian Novak Djokovic (No. 2) or Swiss Roger Federer (No. 3) before at least the semifinals.

Khachanov is now ranked at No. 16. Another Russian, Andrey Rublev did not make the Russian team and opted to plat Qatar Open instead, winning the tournament without losing a set to increase the overall number of titles won to three. His steady performance propelled him to No. 18 in the rankings, improving his position by six spots and putting three Russian players into top 20.

ATP rankings January 13:

1 (1). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 10235 points;

2 (2). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 9720;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 6590;

4 (5). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5960;

5 (4). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 5890;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 5375;

7 (7). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 3345;

8 (8). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) - 2870;

9 (10). Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 2640;

10 (9). Gael Monfils (France) - 2565...

16 (17) Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 1995…

18 (23). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 1799…

106 (110). Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) - 522.