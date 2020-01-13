Alexandrova becomes best among Russian tennis players in WTA rankings

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has climbed eight spots in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday and is now seeded 26th.

Alexandrova won her first WTA tour title in China’s Shenzhen on Saturday. She outperformed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who slipped to 31th place in the rankings from 29th.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka rose to the third spot, edging out Romania’s Simona Halep. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic took over Czech Petra Kvitova and is now seeded seventh. US tennis star Serena Williams has outperformed Dutch Kiki Bertens and is ranked ninth.