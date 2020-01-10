Alexandrova to fly Russian flag in Fed Cup tie vs. Romania

Earlier on Friday, the Russian beat two-time Grand Slam champion, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in their semifinal match at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Shenzhen, China, 6-4, 6-3. Alexandrova is set to compete for the title against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Saturday. The qualifying Fed Cup tie between Russia and Romania will be held on February 7-8 in Romania.

"Alexandrova is displaying great game in China for the beginning of the season. It is clear that she will be in the Russian team for the tie against Romania," Tarpishchev said. "But Igor Andreev (Russia’s captain - TASS) is doing the selection, he follows tennis players’ performances and should reveal the nominations soon."

The prestigious Fed Cup competition has been reformed and will be held in a new format starting from 2020. The qualifying round will see 16 national teams battling it out for the right to break through to the Fed Cup Finals held in Budapest (April 14-19). These eight victorious teams will be joined by last year’s finalists (Australia and France), Hungary as the host country and the Czech Republic that was awarded a wildcard.

The finals will feature 12 teams split into four groups of three. Group winners qualify for the semifinals, the finalists will secure their tickets to the next year’s edition. The competition will be held throughout one week, ties will feature two singles and one doubles matches.

Russia has lifted the Fed Cup trophy four times (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008) and contested the final seven more times. The last time the Russian team reached the Fed Cup final was in 2015 when they lost to the Czech Republic.