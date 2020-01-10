Russia’s Rublev reaches 2020 Qatar Open tennis tournament semifinals

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals round of the 2020 Qatar Open tennis tournament, hosted by Doha between January 6 and 11, after defeating on Friday Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

The 22-year-old Russian tennis player knocked out Herbert, 28, in straight sets 6-4; 6-3. Their quarterfinal encounter started on Thursday, but the rains forced it to be postponed for today with the scoreboard flashing 1-1 in the opening set.

Rublev is currently ranked 23rd in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, he is the winner of the 2017 ATP Croatia Open tournament and the 2019 Kremlin Cup, which he won on his 22nd birthday.