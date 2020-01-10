ITA to take charge of doping tests at 2020 Luge World Championship in Russia’s Sochi

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The International Testing Agency (ITA) will be in charge of all doping control procedures during the 2020 FIL (International Luge Federation) World Championship in Russia’s Sochi on February 14-16, a senior Russian sports official told TASS on Friday.

"All doping tests of athletes participating in the Luge World Championship will be handled by the ITA," Stanislav Tyurin, the executive director of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF), said in an interview with TASS.

Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi was selected to host the 2020 Luge World Championship at the FIL Congress in the summer of 2016. In February and March of 2014, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, according to international sports officials, athletes and visitors, were organized at the highest level possible and provided up-to-date infrastructure at all levels.

The 2019 FIL World Luge Championship was held in Germany’s Winterberg between January 25 and 27.

According to ITA’s official website, the International Testing Agency was officially established in January 2018 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as an independent and not-for-profit foundation under Swiss law. The ITA held its first Foundation Board meeting that month.

"The ITA is the product of a united goal to fight doping, protect clean sport and support International Federations, Major Event Organizers and other anti-doping organizations in implementing independent and state-of-the-art anti-doping programs," according to the ITA website.

The ITA Board is chaired by ex-Sports Minister of France Dr. Valerie Fourneyron. Among the members of the ITA Board are Kirsty Coventry (former Olympic swimmer, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe); Ugur Erdener (Member of the International Olympic Committee and President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey); Francesco Ricci Bitti (President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations) and Peijie Chen, MD and PhD, Professor of Exercise Physiology, President of Shanghai University of Sport).

As of today, about 40 international sports federations, including the International Luge Federation (FIL), have confirmed their cooperation with the ITA.