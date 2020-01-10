Russia’s Alexandrova storms into WTA final at Shenzhen Open

TASS, January 10. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has beaten two-time Grand Slam champion, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in their semifinal match of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in Shenzhen, China, to earn her spot in the title match. The tournament offers $650,000 in prize money.

The Russian (seed No. 5) needed one hour and 18 minutes to defeat her opponent (seed No. 6) 6-4, 6-3. Alexandrova is currently placed at No. 34 in the WTA rankings but is set to climb a few spots up, securing her seeding at the upcoming Australian Open. Muguruza is No. 35 in the world.