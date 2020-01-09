Russian delegation takes part in opening ceremony of Youth Olympics under national flag

‘Age grade champs not included’: WADA says sanctions do not apply to youths

LAUSANNE, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian delegation under the national flag has taken part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland's Lausanne.

Russian athletes were wearing hats shaped as a cat — one of the Russian team's mascots. The parade of flag bearers will be held separately, and Russia will be represented by Yevgenia Dolzhenkova, a 16-year-old athlete from Kamchatka in the discipline of Alpine skiing.

The 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games are held in Lausanne until January 22. Among participants are athletes aged 14-18 from over 70 countries. A total of 81 medal sets in 16 disciplines are up for grabs. The disciplines include Apine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, ski mountaneering, snowboarding, speed skating. A total of 106 Russian athletes will compete in the Winter Youth Olympics.

The previous Winter Youth Olympic Games were held in Norway's Lillehammer in 2016. Then, Russian athletes finished third with 7 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.